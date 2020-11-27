BHEL manufactures India's highest rating Auto Transformer

-
Bharat Heavy Electricals has successfully manufactured and tested (short circuit) India's highest rating Auto Transformer at the National High Power Test Laboratory (NHPTL) at Bina in Madhya Pradesh. Significantly, this is a new benchmark in the global transformer industry.
Short circuit test is the most stringent, special type test for power transformers which is conducted to prove the adequacy for power transformers to withstand abnormal conditions of short circuit to ensure reliability during their operations in the field.
Incidentally, this is BHEL's 21 400 kV class transformer, which has successfully passed the short circuit test, indicating the company's prowess in the sector.
This 500 MVA 400/220/33 kV Auto transformer has been designed and manufactured at BHEL's Bhopal plant for UP Power Transmission Corporation. These high rating transformers play a crucial role in bulk power transmission to load centres and bigger cities.
