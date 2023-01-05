Singapore Market ends 1.55% up

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 50.20 points, or 1.55%, to 3,292.66 after trading between 3,262.38 and 3,297.34. Volume was 1.16 billion shares worth S$1.38 billion changed hands. There were 335 gainers and 206 decliners.
The top performing stock in Straits Times Index was Jardine Matheson which rose 4%, while the bottom performing stock was Emperador Inc, falling 1.9%.
The local banks were higher.
United Overseas Bank was up 1.67%, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp added 1.2%. DBS was up 2.2%.
In corporate news, Keppel's shares rose over 1%, as Keppel FELS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Offshore & Marine, clinched a contract worth SG$130 million from a global renewable energy company to build a 600-megawatts offshore substation.
Lian Beng Group shares gained nearly 1% higher, as its wholly owned unit L. S. Construction secured a new construction project, which took the group's order book in Singapore to about S$1.9 billion.
