Singapore Market ends lower

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index declined 45.06 points, or 1.42%, to 3,132.37 after trading between 3,132.37 and 3,175.87. Volume was 1.68 billion shares worth S$1.31 billion changed hands. There were 205 gainers and 365 decliners.
