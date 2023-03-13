JUST IN
Hong Kong Hang Seng rebounds 2%
Singapore Market ends lower

The Singapore stock market finished session lower on Monday, 13 March 2023, joining regional retreat, as collapse of U. S.-based Silicon Valley Bank sparked a global flight to safety.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index declined 45.06 points, or 1.42%, to 3,132.37 after trading between 3,132.37 and 3,175.87. Volume was 1.68 billion shares worth S$1.31 billion changed hands. There were 205 gainers and 365 decliners.

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 17:36 IST

