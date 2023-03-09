JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » International » Market Report

Carborundum Universal allots 35,100 equity shares under ESOP
Business Standard

Singapore Market ends softer

Capital Market 

The Singapore stock market finished session lower on Thursday, 09 March 2023, amid jangling nerves over yet more interest rate rises, with many investors were still bracing themselves for a hefty 50-basis point hike from the United States Federal Reserve instead of the more modest 25-point lifts that have become the norm of late.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index declined 12.35 points, or 0.38%, to 3,214.51 after trading between 3,211.03 and 3,232.28. Volume was 1.75 billion shares worth S$813.54 billion changed hands.

There were 242 gainers and 240 decliners.

The top performing stock in Straits Times Index constituents was Emperador Inc. (EMP) which rose 1.01% to S$0.50, while the bottom performing stock was Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, falling 0.7% to S$2.78.

The local banking trio, accounting for a weighting of over 40% of the STI, were lower. United Overseas Bank fell 0.54% to $29.31, Bank declined 0.65% to $33.49, and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was 0.08% lower to $12.54.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 18:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU