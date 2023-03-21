Singapore Market gains on easing banking contagion fears

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index inclined 34.17 points, or 1.09%, to 3,173.93 after trading between 3,157.81 and 3,186.69.
Volume was 1.34 billion shares worth S$967.47 million changed hands. There were 319 gainers and 234 decliners.
The top performing stock in Straits Times Index constituents was Singapore Airlines which rose 2.34% to S$5.69, while the bottom performing stock was Emperador Inc. (EMP), falling 0.97% to S$0.51.
The local banking trio, accounting for a weighting of over 40% of the STI, were higher. United Overseas Bank added 1.67% to $28.68, DBS added 2.1% to $32.91, and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was 1% higher to $12.20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU