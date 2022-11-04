Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 51.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.35% to Rs 635.76 crore

Net profit of Siyaram Silk Mills rose 51.50% to Rs 80.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.35% to Rs 635.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 480.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

