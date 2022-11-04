JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Prataap Snacks consolidated net profit declines 71.14% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 51.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 32.35% to Rs 635.76 crore

Net profit of Siyaram Silk Mills rose 51.50% to Rs 80.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.35% to Rs 635.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 480.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales635.76480.37 32 OPM %18.7817.62 -PBDT122.9486.37 42 PBT108.3571.30 52 NP80.1352.89 52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 07:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU