Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 51.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.35% to Rs 635.76 croreNet profit of Siyaram Silk Mills rose 51.50% to Rs 80.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.35% to Rs 635.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 480.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales635.76480.37 32 OPM %18.7817.62 -PBDT122.9486.37 42 PBT108.3571.30 52 NP80.1352.89 52
