Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets

-
ALSO READ
Strides Pharma rises after receiving USFDA approval for influenza drug
Jubilant Ingrevia jumps on commissioning new Diketene derivatives facility
Alembic receives USFDA tentative approval for Fesoterodine Fumarate ER Tablets
Gufic Biosciences hits record high on CDSCO nod for Isavuconazonium Sulfate API
Zydus Lifesciences gains on supplying Sagent's Caffeine Citrate Oral Solution from Jarod
-
Lupin has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets, 25 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Vemlidy Tablets, 25 mg, of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead).
This product will be manufactured at Lupin's Nagpur facility in India.
Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets (RLD: Vemlidy Tablets) had estimated annual sales of USD484.2 million in the U. S. (IQVIA MAT December 2021).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU