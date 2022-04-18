SpiceJet launches new routes on its domestic and international network

With effect from 26 April 2022SpiceJet today announced the launch of new and additional non-stop flights on its domestic and international network. The airline has added new flights to its schedule including two industry-first flights, new domestic and international flights and additional frequencies. These non-stop flights will be starting from 26 April 2022 in a phased manner.
With the new and additional flights, SpiceJet is strengthening its domestic and international network to meet current and emerging demands. The airline will be launching new non-stop international flights connecting Ahmedabad with Muscat in Oman, Mumbai with Dhaka in Bangladesh, Kozhikode with Jeddah & Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and Mumbai with Riyadh & Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.
Apart from this, the airline will also be launching new domestic flights on the routes between Ahmedabad-Goa, Ahmedabad-Bagdogra, Ahmedabad-Shirdi, Mumbai-Tirupati and Mumbai-Guwahati.
SpiceJet is also enhancing frequencies on Delhi-Jabalpur, Delhi-Leh, Ahmedabad-Dehradun, Hyderabad-Shirdi, Mumbai-Goa and Mumbai-Srinagar routes.
