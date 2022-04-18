Man Infraconstruction wins LoA worth Rs 402 cr

Man Infraconstruction has received one more Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal (BMCTPL) for execution of Phase II works at JNPT, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra being "Reclamation- Construction Works" for Rs. 402 crore.

Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals is a subsidiary of the PSA International, a leading global port group headquartered in Singapore.

PSA is working with JNPT to develop this Fourth Container Terminal to cater to the increasing demands for container handling capacity and facilitate maritime trade in the Country.

