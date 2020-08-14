Electrotherm (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd, AMD Industries Ltd, Sastasundar Ventures Ltd and Essar Shipping Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 August 2020.

Electrotherm (India) Ltd crashed 14.52% to Rs 118 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 27171 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6697 shares in the past one month.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd tumbled 11.79% to Rs 40.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 74629 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79447 shares in the past one month.

AMD Industries Ltd lost 10.18% to Rs 16.76. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22153 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9133 shares in the past one month.

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd fell 10.00% to Rs 91.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5566 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2155 shares in the past one month.

Essar Shipping Ltd plummeted 9.99% to Rs 11.08. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46606 shares in the past one month.

