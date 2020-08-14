Volumes jump at Shriram City Union Finance Ltd counter

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd saw volume of 7.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44412 shares

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Redington India Ltd, Siemens Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 August 2020.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd saw volume of 7.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44412 shares. The stock increased 9.02% to Rs.781.25. Volumes stood at 1.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd notched up volume of 529.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.52% to Rs.21.45. Volumes stood at 43.58 lakh shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd registered volume of 16.15 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.09 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.96% to Rs.697.70. Volumes stood at 6.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Redington India Ltd clocked volume of 45.82 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.87% to Rs.106.15. Volumes stood at 4.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Siemens Ltd notched up volume of 47.94 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.65% to Rs.1,209.40. Volumes stood at 8.92 lakh shares in the last session.

