SJVN bags MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in Nepal

-
ALSO READ
Hester Biosciences Nepal launches Live Thermo-tolerant PPR Vaccine
More than 50 Indian Businesses Set to Enter Nepal through Franchisees
Cabinet Approves Investment Proposal Of Rs 5281.94 crore For 850 MW Ratle Hydro Power Project
100+ brands to converge at the Nepal India Franchise Expo, to deliberate bi-lateral opportunities
NICDC Logistics Data Services extends its services to Nepal and Bangladesh
-
SJVN announced that The Investment Board of Nepal in its meeting held on 29 January 2021 has awarded the 679 MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in Nepal to SJVN through Competitive Bidding Project to SJVN.
The Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project is located in Sankhuwasabha and Bhojpur Districts of Nepal.
On completion 679 MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project will generate 3561 million units of electricity per annum
SJVN is already constructing 900 MW Arun 3 HEP in Nepal and 217km 400 kV associated transmission system.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU