SJVN bags MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in Nepal

SJVN announced that The Investment Board of Nepal in its meeting held on 29 January 2021 has awarded the 679 MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in Nepal to SJVN through Competitive Bidding Project to SJVN.

The Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project is located in Sankhuwasabha and Bhojpur Districts of Nepal.

On completion 679 MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project will generate 3561 million units of electricity per annum

SJVN is already constructing 900 MW Arun 3 HEP in Nepal and 217km 400 kV associated transmission system.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)