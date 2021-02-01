TVS Motor Company clocks 31% growth in Jan sales

Sells 3.07 lakh units

TVS Motor Company sales grew by 31% registering 307,149 units in January 2021 as against 234,920 units in the month of January 2020.

Total two-wheelers sales grew by 34% recording 294,596 units in January 2021 as against 220,439 units in January 2020. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 26% registering 205,216 units in January 2021 as against 163,007 units in January 2020.

Motorcycle grew by 45% recording 136,790 units in January 2021 as against 94,367 units in January 2020. Scooter sales of the Company grew by 36% registering 98,319 units in January 2021 as against 72,383 units in January 2020.

The Company's total exports grew by 43% registering 100,926 units in the month of January 2021 as against 70,784 units in January 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 56% with 89,380 units in January 2021 as against 57,432 units in January 2020, despite scarcity in availability of containers. The demand in export market continues to be robust.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 12,553 units in January 2021 as against 14,481 units in January 2020.

