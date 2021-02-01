TCS recognized as Global Top Employer for 6th successive year

Tata Consultancy Services has been named a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute for the sixth successive year. TCS was one of only 16 companies worldwide to receive the recognition.

In the country-wise rankings, TCS achieved the Top 3 status in 18 of the 21 countries for which rankings were released.

TCS was ranked the #1 Top Employer in the US, UK, Finland, Switzerland, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Ecuador, Chile and Australia. In addition to the global ranking, it has been certified as a Top Employer in Europe, UK, North America, APAC, MEA and LATAM.

The Top Employers Institute recognized TCS for its employee-friendly workplace practices and continued investments in building up talent across the organization through professional development initiatives and digital skills programs.

