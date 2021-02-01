TCS recognized as Global Top Employer for 6th successive year

-
ALSO READ
TCS wins Top Women Award for Corporate Citizenship in South Africa
TCS recognized as Leader in Quality Engineering Services
TCS, Biocon, Bharat Rasayan in focus
TCS expands strategic partnership with Star Alliance
TCS recognized as Leader in Customer Experience Services in Telecom and Media
-
Tata Consultancy Services has been named a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute for the sixth successive year. TCS was one of only 16 companies worldwide to receive the recognition.
In the country-wise rankings, TCS achieved the Top 3 status in 18 of the 21 countries for which rankings were released.
TCS was ranked the #1 Top Employer in the US, UK, Finland, Switzerland, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Ecuador, Chile and Australia. In addition to the global ranking, it has been certified as a Top Employer in Europe, UK, North America, APAC, MEA and LATAM.
The Top Employers Institute recognized TCS for its employee-friendly workplace practices and continued investments in building up talent across the organization through professional development initiatives and digital skills programs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU