Skipper bags order worth Rs 2570 cr from BSNL

For supply and erection of ground based telecom towers in Rajasthan and Orissa

Skipper announce that it has secured fresh new order valuing Rs 2,570 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL).

The contract has been awarded by BSNL for Supply and erection of Ground Based Telecom Towers, Infrastructure as a Service Provider (IaaSP) for supply, installation of Infrastructure Items and subsequent O&M for 5 years extendable to 5 more years in the uncovered villages of India under 4G saturation projects.

The total contract value awarded to Skipper under these projects is approx. Rs 2,570 crore to be executed under capex and opex model over 5 years. The works are to be executed in the states of Rajasthan (Rs 1,350 crore) and Orissa (Rs 1,220 crore) and includes development of approx. 3,350 tower location sites.

The telecom sites will be set up to provide 4G connectivity as part of the 4G saturation projects in still uncovered with any sort of mobile communication or are currently having only 2G/ 3G Connectivity.

