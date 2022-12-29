JSW Ispat Special Products receives revision in credit ratings from CARE

-
JSW Ispat Special Products has received revision in credit rating from CARE as under:
Long term bank facilities (Rs 3000 crore) - CARE A-;RWP (Revision in credit watch from Positive Implications to Rating Watch with Positive Implications)
Long term/ short term bank facilities (Rs 805 crore) - CARE A-/ CARE A2+; RWP (Revision in credit watch from Positive Implications to Rating Watch with Positive Implications)
