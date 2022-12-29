JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

State Bank of India to consider raising infrastructure bonds up to Rs 10000 cr

Tata Steel hikes stake in Tata Steel Advanced Materials
Business Standard

JSW Ispat Special Products receives revision in credit ratings from CARE

Capital Market 

JSW Ispat Special Products has received revision in credit rating from CARE as under:

Long term bank facilities (Rs 3000 crore) - CARE A-;RWP (Revision in credit watch from Positive Implications to Rating Watch with Positive Implications)

Long term/ short term bank facilities (Rs 805 crore) - CARE A-/ CARE A2+; RWP (Revision in credit watch from Positive Implications to Rating Watch with Positive Implications)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 12:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU