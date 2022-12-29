V-Guard Industries receives affirmation in credit ratings for bank facilities

-
ALSO READ
Biocon receives affirmation in credit ratings for bank facilities
Orient Paper & Industries receives affirmation in credit ratings
IDFC First Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL
IDFC First Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings
Bank of Baroda receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL
-
V-Guard Industries has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA as under:
Re-affirmed the Long-term credit rating for Rs 675 crore Line of Credit of the Company as "[ICRA] AA" The outlook on the Long-term rating remains "Stable" Re-affirmed the short-term rating for the Rs 675 crore Line of Credit as "[ICRA]A1 +"
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU