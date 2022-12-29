V-Guard Industries receives affirmation in credit ratings for bank facilities

V-Guard Industries has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA as under:

Re-affirmed the Long-term credit rating for Rs 675 crore Line of Credit of the Company as "[ICRA] AA" The outlook on the Long-term rating remains "Stable" Re-affirmed the short-term rating for the Rs 675 crore Line of Credit as "[ICRA]A1 +"

