JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

HDFC pares 2.18% stake in Siti Networks

Tata Consumer Products' group company hikes stake in Joekels Tea Packers
Business Standard

V-Guard Industries receives affirmation in credit ratings for bank facilities

Capital Market 

V-Guard Industries has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA as under:

Re-affirmed the Long-term credit rating for Rs 675 crore Line of Credit of the Company as "[ICRA] AA" The outlook on the Long-term rating remains "Stable" Re-affirmed the short-term rating for the Rs 675 crore Line of Credit as "[ICRA]A1 +"

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 15:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU