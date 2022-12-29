Tata Steel hikes stake in Tata Steel Advanced Materials

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Launches Tourism Policy Offering Roadmap For Tourism To Thrive In State
Tata Steel acquires stake in subsidiary for Rs 14.80 cr
BSL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
BSL standalone net profit rises 30.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Nifty reclaims 18,000 level; metal stocks advance
-
Post acquisition, Tata Steel's stake in TSAML has increased from 53.57% to 66.75%.
The balance stake of 33.25% is held by Tata Steel Downstream Products, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel.
Tata Steel has ventured into New Materials Business (NMB) in areas of composites, graphene, medical materials amongst others. Towards this, TSAML (wholly owned subsidiary of TSL) has been identified as the anchor company to pursue business opportunities in NMB.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU