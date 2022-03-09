Smallcap World Fund pares stake in G R Infraprojects

Smallcap World Fund sold a total of 1.26% stake in the company via bulk deal on Tuesday, 8 March 2022.

As per the bulk deal data on the BSE, Smallcap World Fund sold 610,131 shares (0.63% equity) at an average price of Rs 1,280 per share on Monday, 7 March 2022. Meanwhile on the same day, Smallcap World Fund offloaded 610,132 shares (0.63% equity) at an average price of Rs 1,280 per share on National Stock Exchange.

As on 31 December 2021, Smallcap World Fund held 1.51% stake in the company.

G R Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company largely focused on road sector. The company have also recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.

Shares of G R Infra were trading 1.34% higher at Rs 1,337.55 on BSE in morning trade.

