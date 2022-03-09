Smallcap World Fund pares stake in G R Infraprojects

Smallcap World Fund sold a total of 1.26% stake in the company via bulk deal on Tuesday, 8 March 2022.As per the bulk deal data on the BSE, Smallcap World Fund sold 610,131 shares (0.63% equity) at an average price of Rs 1,280 per share on Monday, 7 March 2022. Meanwhile on the same day, Smallcap World Fund offloaded 610,132 shares (0.63% equity) at an average price of Rs 1,280 per share on National Stock Exchange.
As on 31 December 2021, Smallcap World Fund held 1.51% stake in the company.
G R Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company largely focused on road sector. The company have also recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.
Shares of G R Infra were trading 1.34% higher at Rs 1,337.55 on BSE in morning trade.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU