Acuite Ratings withdraws ratings on Beardsell's bank facilities

Acuite Ratings & Research has withdrawn the long- and short-term ratings assigned to the company's bank facility of Rs 45.69 crore.The ratings agency has withdrawn the long term rating of 'ACUITE BB+' and short-term rating of 'ACUITE A4+' assigned to the bank facilities of Beardsell.
The company's total fund based facilities stood at Rs 25.69 crore and total non-fund based facilities were at 20 crore.
Beardsell is engaged in the manufacturing of different industrial products serving various customer segments. It operates through six business divisions: QuikBuild, Pre-Fabricated Structures, Clean Rooms, Packaging, Specialty & Defence, and Insulation.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Beardsell declined 69.88% to Rs 0.50 crore on 26.75% rise in net sales to Rs 47.71 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Shares of Beardsell hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 17.41 on the BSE.
