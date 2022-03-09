Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 127.44 points or 1.76% at 7373.62 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 3.51%), Asian Energy Services Ltd (up 3.13%),Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 2.43%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.13%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 1.77%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 1.58%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.54%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 1.47%), and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 1.43%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2.12%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.79%), and Deep Industries Ltd (down 1.74%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 333.73 or 0.62% at 53757.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 87.35 points or 0.55% at 16100.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 293.69 points or 1.13% at 26315.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 58.33 points or 0.74% at 7893.41.

On BSE,2292 shares were trading in green, 514 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

