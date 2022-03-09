Healthcare shares rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 341.18 points or 1.48% at 23467.61 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 12.71%), Take Solutions Ltd (up 8.11%),Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (up 5.15%),Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 4.48%),TTK Healthcare Ltd (up 3.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 3.95%), Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (up 3.9%), SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.49%), Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 3.43%), and Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 3.41%).

On the other hand, Anuh Pharma Ltd (down 1.44%), Fortis Healthcare Ltd (down 0.35%), and Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (down 0.23%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 333.73 or 0.62% at 53757.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 87.35 points or 0.55% at 16100.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 293.69 points or 1.13% at 26315.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 58.33 points or 0.74% at 7893.41.

On BSE,2292 shares were trading in green, 514 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

