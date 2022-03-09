Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 530.1 points or 1.54% at 35026.67 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Ramco Systems Ltd (up 7.71%), R Systems International Ltd (up 5.35%),eClerx Services Ltd (up 4.24%),NIIT Ltd (up 4.24%),NELCO Ltd (up 4.05%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 3.95%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 3.75%), Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (up 3.45%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 3.2%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 3.01%).

On the other hand, Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.99%), Infibeam Avenues Ltd (down 0.25%), and Nazara Technologies Ltd (down 0.23%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 333.73 or 0.62% at 53757.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 87.35 points or 0.55% at 16100.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 293.69 points or 1.13% at 26315.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 58.33 points or 0.74% at 7893.41.

On BSE,2292 shares were trading in green, 514 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

