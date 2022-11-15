JUST IN
SMC Credits standalone net profit declines 18.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 36.36% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of SMC Credits declined 18.18% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.36% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.750.55 36 OPM %82.6783.64 -PBDT0.510.38 34 PBT0.500.37 35 NP0.270.33 -18

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 16:54 IST

