SMC Credits standalone net profit declines 18.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.36% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of SMC Credits declined 18.18% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.36% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.750.5582.6783.640.510.380.500.370.270.33

