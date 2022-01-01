SML Isuzu December 2021 sales surge 38% Y-o-Y to 701 units

The company's total sales grew 38% to 701 units in December 2021 as compared with 509 units sold in December 2020.

On a sequential basis, total sales jumped 16.25% from 603 units sold in November 2021.

The company sold 483 units of cargo vehicles in December 2021 as against 452 units in December 2020, recording a of 7% rise year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Similarly, passenger vehicle sales soared 282% to 218 units in December 2021 over 57 units sold in December 2020.

The company recorded a net loss of Rs 29.11 crore in Q2 FY22 as against Rs 34.72 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Net sales surged 93.2% to Rs 232.70 crore in Q2 FY22 over Rs 120.45 crore in Q2 FY21.

Shares of SML Isuzu gained 0.28% to end at Rs 635.10 on Friday, 31 December 2021. SML Isuzu is engaged in the business of manufacture of commercial vehicles and spares. The firm produces light and medium commercial vehicles.

