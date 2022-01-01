Eicher Motors December 2021 VECV sales climb 26% Y-o-Y to 6,154 units

Eicher Motors subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) sold 6,154 units of commercial vehicles in December 2021, registering a growth of 25.8% on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis from 4,892 units in December 2020.

VECV, the unlisted subsidiary of Eicher Motors, had sold 4,085 units of commercial vehicles in November 2021. On a sequential basis, the commercial vehicles sales are higher by 50.64% as compared to 4,085 units sold in November 2021.

During December 2021, the total domestic sales of Eicher trucks & buses jumped 27.6% to 5,192 units while total exports soared 31.1% to 810 units over December 2020. Sales of total Volvo trucks & buses, stood at 152 units in December 2021, recording a 25.9% fall over 205 units sold in December 2020.

On a consolidated basis, Eicher Motors' net profit jumped 8.7% to Rs 373.20 crore on 4.9% increase in net sales to Rs 2,216.40 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Shares of Eicher Motors rose 1.27% to end at Rs 2,589.95 on Friday, 31 December 2021. Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

