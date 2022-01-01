U.S. stocks end lower on Friday

U.S. stocks finished their final trading session of the year lower, capping off a record-setting 2021 that came despite the persistent headwinds of Covid-19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday fell 59.78 points, or 0.16%, to 36,338.30.

The S&P 500 slipped 12.55 points, or 0.3%, to finish at 4,766.18.

The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 96.59 points, or 0.6%, to end at 15,644.97.

Major U.S. stock indexes fell in the final trading session of the year, as market participants closed out their trading logs for 2021.

The S&P 500 rose 26.89% in 2021, marking the benchmark's third straight positive year. The Dow and Nasdaq also notched three-year winning streaks, gaining 18.73% and 21.39% for the year, respectively.

