SML Isuzu September sales rise 5% YoY

SML Isuzu's total sales grew 5% to 752 units in September 2022 as compared with 716 units sold in September 2021.

On a sequential basis, total sales slipped 25% from 1,002 units sold in August 2022.

The company sold 318 units of cargo vehicles in September 2022 as against 540 units sold in September 2021, recording a 41% decline year on year (YoY). On the other hand, passenger vehicle sales soared 147% to 434 units in September 2022 as compared to 176 units sold in September 2021.

SML Isuzu is engaged in the business of manufacture of commercial vehicles and spares. The firm produces light and medium commercial vehicles.

The commercial vehicle manufacturer reported a net profit of Rs 2.34 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 33.44 crore in Q1 FY22. Net sales jumped 400.3% to Rs 500.19 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

The scrip shed 0.67% to currently trade at Rs 811.55 on the BSE.

