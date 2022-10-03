Coal India output rises 20% in H1 FY23

The state-run coal major closed the first half of the current fiscal producing 299 million tonnes (MTs), up 19.7% as against 250 MTs of H1 last year.

Achieving nearly 43% of the fiscal's 700 MT production target in six months Coal India Limited (CIL) is aiming to close on the rest in the second half. Customarily, CIL's H2 production yield is much higher than the H1.

The coal major's total coal off-take at 332 MTs in April-September 2022 surpassed the target, achieving 101.7% satisfaction. CIL supplied 24 MT more coal compared to 308 MTs of same period last year at a growth of 7.8%.

Supplies to power plants, buoyed by increased production and higher loading, have risen sharply to 285.5 MTs in H1 FY23. The year-on-year jump is 41 MTs logging 16.8% growth. CIL's supplies stood at 244.5 MTs in H1 FY22.

As of September end (till 29th) coal inventory at domestic coal based plants stood at 24 MTs with bulk of the stock boosted by CIL's supplies.

Dispelling coal shortage apprehension during the festive season there is sufficient coal stock at CIL's pitheads and at power plants. "Now adequate coal stocks are within reach. Production also increases from October onward. There is no cause for shortage apprehension," said a senior official.

CIL's output for September'22 at 45.7 MTs witnessed 12.3% growth. Increase in absolute terms is 5 MTs compared to 40.7 MTs of same month last year. Supply to power sector in September rose to 42 MTs compared to 39.3 MTs registering 7% growth.

CIL's offtake stood at 48.9 million tonnes (MT) in September 2022, growing 1.1% compared with 48.4 MT recorded in the same month last year.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 June 2022, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.

The state-run coal major's consolidated net profit climbed 178.7% to Rs 8,832.86 crore on 39.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 32,497.98 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Coal India fell 0.59% to Rs 212.30 on Friday, 30 September 2022.

