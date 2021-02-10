SMS Pharmaceuticals incorporates JV company in Spain

SMS Pharmaceuticals announced that the joint venture with Chemo has been incorporated in Spain with the nomenclature of Chemo SMS Enterprises SL in the ratio of 55:45 and the company's share is 45%.

The objective of the JV is to develop the products and manufacturing them at the company's manufacturing facility.

The technical ownership of the JV products will be the property of the JV Company which includes Drug Mater Filings (DMFs) of the Products under JV.

