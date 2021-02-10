Aster DM Healthcare consolidates subsidiaries operating in UAE

-
ALSO READ
Aster DM Healthcare gains on incorporating firm in Cayman Islands
Aster DM Healthcare signs agreement with Govt. of Cayman Island
Aster DM gains on plan to set up hospital in Cayman Islands
Aster DM Healthcare spurts after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 33 cr
Aster DM Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.52 crore in the December 2020 quarter
-
Aster DM Healthcare announced that as part of the Company's efforts to reduce the number of subsidiaries and to consolidate pharmacies operating in the UAE, Aster Pharmacies Group LLC and Aster Al Shafar Pharmacies Group LLC, subsidiaries of the company have consolidated pharmacies in the UAE, after securing all regulatory approvals from UAE authorities.
Further, merger of Al Raffah Medical Centre LLC and Al Raffah Hospital LLC, Oman, subsidiaries of the Company, has been carried out to consolidated the operations of the clinics in Oman with operating hospital.
There has been no economic change to the Company due to this consolidation and the beneficial ownership remains the same.
The details of the consolidation is as under:
a) Pharmacies under DM Pharmacies Group LLC and Shindagha Pharmacy LLC, subsidiaries of the Company were taken over by Aster Pharmacies Group LLC, material subsidiary of the Company.
b) The following 3 subsidiaries were converted as branches of Aster Pharmacies Group LLC, material subsidiary of the Company. 1. Asma Pharmacy LLC, subsidiary of the Company 2.
Shindagha Pharmacy LLC, subsidiary of the Company 3. Union Pharmacy LLC, subsidiary of the Company
c) Zabeel Pharmacy LLC, subsidiary of the Company was converted as branch of Aster Al Shafar Pharmacies Group LLC, subsidiary of the Company.
d) Al Raffah Medical Centre LLC, subsidiary of the Company is merged with Al Raffah Hospital LLC, Oman, subsidiary of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU