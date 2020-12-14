Snowman Logistics declines after Adani Logistics pares stake

-
ALSO READ
Snowman Logistics, SpiceJet ink MoU for vaccine distribution
Adani Enterprises spurts on winning coal block in Jharkhand
Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 632.06% in the September 2020 quarter
Adani Gas gains on fund raising plans
Adani Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.21 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Snowman Logistics fell 3.39% to Rs 62.70 after Adani Logistics sold another 1.83% stake in the company via bulk deal on Friday.As per the bulk deal data on the NSE, Adani Logistics on Friday (11 December 2020) sold 30,62,932 shares (1.83% of equity) of Snowman Logistics at average price of Rs 64.92.
Since 27 November 2020, Adani Logistics has offloaded 1.01 crore shares, or 6.09% equity, of Snowman Logistics through six separate bulk deals on the NSE.
As on 30 September 2020, Adani Logistics held 4.34 crore shares or 26% stake in Snowman Logistics.
Snowman Logistics is engaged in the business of temperature controlled logistics including transportation by road, and distribution of products requiring a temperature controlled environment.
The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in Q2 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 8.99 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined by 11.2% YoY to Rs 55.12 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU