Volumes spurt at Solar Industries India Ltd counter

Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Cipla Ltd, GE Power India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 December 2020.

Solar Industries India Ltd notched up volume of 3969 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 936 shares. The stock rose 4.46% to Rs.1,081.00. Volumes stood at 631 shares in the last session.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd clocked volume of 1.04 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29974 shares. The stock lost 0.52% to Rs.391.20. Volumes stood at 7345 shares in the last session.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd notched up volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31817 shares. The stock slipped 0.56% to Rs.337.70. Volumes stood at 19385 shares in the last session.

Cipla Ltd clocked volume of 4.55 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.60% to Rs.783.10. Volumes stood at 1.5 lakh shares in the last session.

GE Power India Ltd clocked volume of 1.2 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39548 shares. The stock gained 3.50% to Rs.302.00. Volumes stood at 62052 shares in the last session.

