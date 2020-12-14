Zensar Tech appoints Ajay Bhutoria as CEO & MD

The board of Zensar Technologies has designated Ajay S. Bhutoria who will succeed Sandeep Kishore as the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD).

Extant term of Sandeep Kishore as a managing director and CEO of the company will end on 11 January 2021. He has expressed his intention not to seek re-appointment as managing director and CEO of the company and would thus accordingly cease to hold office effective from close of business hours on 11 January 2021.

Ajay S. Bhutoria has over 30 years of industry experience across the Americas, Europe and India. Prior to a brief stint as the Chief Executive of L&T-NxT, Mr Bhutoria had a 17-year long career at Cognizant where he led the Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality global verticals and also led the Banking & Financial Services in the Americas. Earlier, he was the country head for Cognizant Switzerland, responsible for incubating businesses in the Swiss markets. Before joining Cognizant, Ajay S. Bhutoria was the Regional Head of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in the Netherlands.

Shares of Zensar Technologies declined 3.81% to Rs 245.20.

Zensar Technologies' consolidated net profit tanked 96.94% to Rs 2.29 crore on 1.18% decrease in net sales to Rs 979.45 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q1 June 2020.

Zensar Technologies is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their digital transformation journey.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)