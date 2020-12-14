Delta Corp jumps on receiving approval for Goa resort

-
ALSO READ
Delta Corp spurts as Sikkim casino to resume operations
Delta Corp posts Q1 net loss of Rs 28 cr
Delta Corp gains as unit to acquire 45% in Waterways Shipyard
Goa Carbon shuts Goa unit for maintenance
FUN88 the leading online gaming operator and official partner of Hero CPL has witnessed massive engagement from fans across the globe
-
Delta Corp rose 3.16% to Rs 161.75 after the company said it received regulatory approval for setting up an integrated resort in Goa.Delta Corp on Saturday (12 December 2020) announced that it has received an in-principle approval from the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board for setting up of an integrated resort consisting of hotels, convention centre, multiplex cinema, retail area, electronic casino, water park and other facilities at Pernem in Goa.
"The integrated resort is expected to be one of its kind in the country . The project is expected to boost tourism, employment and infrastructure of the state of Goa," the company said in a statement.
Delta Corp is the only listed company engaged in the casino (live, electronic and online) gaming industry in India. It currently own and operate casinos in Goa and Sikkim, offering approximately 1,800 gaming positions. In addition, it has also ventured into the fast-growing online gaming space through our acquisition of Gauss Networks, which operates the online poker site 'Adda52.com'.
On a consolidated basis, Delta Corp reported a net loss of Rs 54.91 crore in Q2 September 2020 compared with a net profit of Rs 59.04 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales slumped 80.9% to Rs 38.37 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU