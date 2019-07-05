Sobha in focus after real estate operations update

Sobha said that the company has achieved new sales volume of 1,063,632 square feet in total valued at Rs 778 crore, with a total average realisation of Rs 7,312 per square feet (Sobha share of sales value is at Rs 661 crore) in Q1 June 2019. The sales volume is up by 11% as compared to the corresponding quarter of last year. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 July 2019.

Yes Bank said the bank has acquired 68.80 lakh equity shares constituting 9.47% of the post-issue paid-up share capital as at 3 July 2019 of Eveready Industries India pursuant to invocation of pledge of shares. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 July 2019.

L&T Finance, the wholly owned subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings, will receive $550 million in an ECB investment round anchored by IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and BNP Paribas, Citibank, and DBS Bank. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 July 2019.

Pfizer received approval of the MIDC dated 3 July 2019 for the transfer of the business undertaking including the land, plant & machinery and employees, except certain portion of the land which is subject to pending proceedings. The parties will continue to make efforts to complete the transfer of balance portion of the land to Vidhi Research and Development LLP. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 July 2019.

GMR Infrastructure announced the signing of definitive Share Purchase Agreement with Adani Power (APL) for the sale of the entire stake 47.62% in GMR Chhattisgarh Energy (GCEL), held by its wholly owned subsidiary GMR Generation Assets (GGAL). The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 July 2019.

Usha Martin said that the company has completed at the close of business on 3 July 2019 the transfer of the operative iron-ore mine and coal mine under development to Tata Sponge Iron (except for certain assets which would be transferred subsequently subject to fulfillment of certain conditions precedent contained in the business transfer agreement (BTA) and supplemental BTA. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 July 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)