KPTL in spotlight after acquiring balance stake in Shree Shubham Logistics

Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) signed a definitive agreement with Tano India Private Equity Fund II (Tano) to acquire 19.94% stake in Shree Shubham Logistics (SSL) for Rs 64.66 crore. The consideration will be paid through a non-cash equity swap transaction, in which 12,54,900 equity shares of KPTL will be issued to Tano at the value of Rs 515.25 per share. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 July 2019.

UCO Bank announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on the bank for non-compliance of RBI directives on KYC Norms/AML Standards/CFT/Obligation of banks and financial institutions under PMLA 2002 and also on opening of current accounts by banks. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 July 2019.

Allahabad Bank announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on the bank for non compliance of the directions issued by RBI on Know Your Customer (KYC) norms/ Anti Money Laundering (AML) Standards and opening of current accounts. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 July 2019.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail said that the company has approved completion of acquisition of the business undertakings of Jaypore and TG Apparel. Jaypore is a B2B entity which sells ethnic fashion merchandise under its own brand 'Jaypore' and of other third-party brands; and TG Apparel is a B2C entity which retails ethnic fashion, both online and offline. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 July 2019.

Graphite India said that the company's board of directors has decided to permanently close operations in the Bengaluru plant in Whitefield. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 July 2019.

Indiabulls Ventures said that Indiabulls Consumer Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has disbursed 9.2 lakh loans, during the quarter ended 30 June 2019 as compared to 4.9 lakh loans during the quarter ended 31 March 2019 and 0.6 lac loans during the quarter ended 30 June 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 July 2019.

Electrosteel Castings had on 1 July 2019 commenced commercial production at its Ferro Alloy Plant (1 No. 9 MVA Submerged Electric Arc Furnace), set up at Haldia, West Bengal. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 July 2019.

