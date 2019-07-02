Tata Motors in focus after declaring monthly sales

Tata Motors Commercial and Passenger Vehicles Business sales in the domestic market witnessed a drop of 14% at 49,073 units compared to 56,773 units sold over last year as subdued demand continued in June 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 July 2019.

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 297,102 units in June 2019 as against 313,614 units in June 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 July 2019.

Hero MotoCorp announced sales of 616,526 units of motorcycles and scooters in the month of June 2019. It is the second consecutive month this fiscal when the Company has clocked six-lakh plus monthly sales. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 July 2019.

SML ISUZU sold 1,214 vehicles in June 2019 as against 1,564 vehicles sold in June 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 July 2019.

HCL Technologies confirmed the official close at the end of June 2019 the previously announced acquisition of select IBM products for security, marketing, commerce, and digital solutions. As part of the deal's close, HCL takes full ownership of the research and development, sales, marketing, delivery, and support for AppScan, BigFix, Commerce, Connections, Digital Experience (Portal and Content Manager), Notes Domino, and Unica. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 July 2019.

