Kalpataru Power in focus after new order win

Kalpataru Power Transmission has secured new orders / notification of award of about Rs 975 crore. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 28 June 2019.

Avenue Supermarts has issued commercial paper of Rs 100 crore on 28 June 2019. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 28 June 2019.

SJVN has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NEEPCO (North Eastern Electric Power Corporation) for joint development of power projects in India and abroad with an immediate focus on north-east and the eastern region of the country. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 28 June 2019.

Syndicate Bank's board of directors approved to raise capital for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore during FY 2019-20 by way of qualified institutional placement (QIP) / follow on public issue / preferential allotment or any other mode. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 28 June 2019.

NMDC said that prices of iron ore with effect from 29 June 2019 has been fixed as Lump Ore (65.5%, 6-40mm) at Rs 3100 per tone and Fines (64%, - 10mm) at Rs 2860 per tone. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 28 June 2019.

Inox Leisure has commenced the commercial operations of a multiplex cinema theatre taken on lease basis, located at Madeenaguda, Hyderabad, with effect from 29 June 2019. The announcement was made on Saturday, 29 June 2019.

