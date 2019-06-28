Sobha Ltd Falls 5.18%

Sobha Ltd has lost 6% over last one month compared to 1.56% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.21% rise in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd lost 5.18% today to trade at Rs 517. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.7% to quote at 2173.4. The index is down 1.56 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd decreased 1.72% and Godrej Properties Ltd lost 1.64% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 7.14 % over last one year compared to the 12.98% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has lost 6% over last one month compared to 1.56% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.21% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10982 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.75 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 585 on 13 Jun 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 380.5 on 10 Oct 2018.

