Sobha Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Team Lease Services Ltd, R Systems International Ltd, Mastek Ltd and Shriram City Union Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 November 2021.

Sobha Ltd spiked 9.26% to Rs 862.15 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 29615 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58233 shares in the past one month.

Team Lease Services Ltd surged 8.40% to Rs 4251.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2971 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1695 shares in the past one month.

R Systems International Ltd soared 7.80% to Rs 331. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49848 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37413 shares in the past one month.

Mastek Ltd gained 7.28% to Rs 2698. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9403 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8660 shares in the past one month.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd advanced 6.66% to Rs 2070.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1276 shares in the past one month.

