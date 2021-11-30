ITI rallies on installation of 100 KW capacity solar rooftop in Uttar Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Sterling & Wilson Solar expands its portfolio of renewable energy offerings
Sterling and Wilson Solar diversifies business by adopting new verticals
JSW Energy inks wind turbine supply contract with GE Renewable Energy
Websol Energy System soars after its solar module gets MNRE approval
RIL subsidiary to invest $50 mln in US-based energy storage company
-
ITI advanced 2.99% to Rs 111.90 after the company installed a 100 KW (kilo-watt) capacity captive rooftop solar power plant in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on 16 November 2021.
The installed rooftop solar power plant has been set up using solar panels which have been manufactured at ITI's state-of-the-art solar panel manufacturing facility at Naini (Prayagraj), Uttar Pradesh. The announcement was made during market hours today, 30 November 2021.
Solar power plants with capacities ranging from 300 KW (kilo-watt) to 1.5 MW (mega-watt) will also be installed at multiple locations of ITI like Naini, Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh), Mankapur (Gonda), Pallakad (Kerala) and Bengaluru (Karnataka), to be commissioned within this fiscal, the company stated in its exchange filing.
On a consolidated basis, ITI's net loss stood at Rs 55.78 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 56.05 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales stood at Rs 352.49 crore in Q2 September 2021, registering a 18.8% drop from Rs 433.97 crore in Q2 September 2020.
ITI, a multi-unit central public sector undertaking, is a total solution provider in telecommunications segment. It offers complete range of telecom products covering the whole spectrum of switching, transmission, access and subscriber premises equipment.
As of 30 September 2021, the Government of India held 90.06% stake while the Governer of Karnataka held a minor 0.03% stake in the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU