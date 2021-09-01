Wipro, Maruti Suzuki India, Mastek to be watched

Wipro and HERE Technologies, the location data and technology platform, announced that they are partnering to offer location-based services, to customers from Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Telecom and Automotive industry verticals.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India will be in focus. Owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of September in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd. (SMG) in Gujarat. Though the situation is quite dynamic, it is currently estimated that the total vehicle production volume across both locations could be around 40% of normal production.

Abbott India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Dalmia Bharat, Delta Corp, The India Cements, JK Cement, Oberoi Realty, and Persistent Systems, will be available for trading in F&O segment with effect from October 1.

Shoppers Stop announced that it has closed the sale of a controlling stake of its 100% subsidiary, Crossword Bookstores to Dinesh Gupta, Aakash Gupta and Family (Owners of Agarwal Business House) (ABH), Pune, pursuant to the share purchase agreement between Shoppers Stop and ABH (the Agreement) signed on August 31, 2021.

Mastek is partnering with fulfillmenttools to enable D2X (Direct to Stakeholder) transformation for their joint clients. This partnership will enable their clients to deliver excellent customer experience through a unified D2X process integrating commerce with fulfilment.

Likhitha Infrastructure has received order worth Rs 145.86 crore (excl. GST) from Indradhanush Gas Grid (IGGL) for laying & construction of steel gas pipeline and terminals along with associated facilities for section 5 & 9 of North-East Gas Grid (NEGG) Project.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 3 September 2021 to consider and approve raising funds.

