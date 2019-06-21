Sobha Ltd Slides 6.54%

has added 3.86% over last one month compared to 2.3% gain in S&P BSE Realty and 0.94% rise in the SENSEX

lost 6.54% today to trade at Rs 525.05. The S&P BSE Realty index is down 0.86% to quote at 2115.5. The index is up 2.3 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, decreased 2.03% and Ltd lost 1.57% on the day. The index went down 1.95 % over last one year compared to the 11.42% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

has added 3.86% over last one month compared to 2.3% gain in index and 0.94% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 49.75 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20678 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 585 on 13 Jun 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 380.5 on 10 Oct 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)