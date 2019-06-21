NTPC gains on order win

was up 0.30% to Rs 134.95 at 09:17 IST on the BSE after the company announced that it has won 160 MW solar order from of

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down by 180.05 points, or 0.45% to 39,421.58.

On the BSE, 2314 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.97 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 135.90 and a low of Rs 134.65 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 146.19 on 14 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 106.71 on 13 February 2019.

announced that it has won 160 MW of Solar capacities at a levelised tariff of Rs 2.50 per unit, applicable for 25 years. The company had participated in the 750 MW tender floated by of (SECI) for The project shall be set up under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode and add to the installed capacity of

NTPC 's net profit rose 48.7% to Rs 4350.32 crore on a 8.1 % fall in the net sales to Rs 21222.39 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

NTPC is India's largest with roots planted way back in 1975 to accelerate power development in The company has an installed capacity of 55,126 MW (including JVs), plans to become a 130 GW company by 2032.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)