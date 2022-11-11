Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit rises 6.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.41% to Rs 17.18 crore

Net profit of Softtech Engineers rose 6.12% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 17.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.17.1815.4230.0323.354.523.821.972.021.561.47

