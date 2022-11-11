Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit rises 6.12% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 11.41% to Rs 17.18 croreNet profit of Softtech Engineers rose 6.12% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 17.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.1815.42 11 OPM %30.0323.35 -PBDT4.523.82 18 PBT1.972.02 -2 NP1.561.47 6
