Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit rises 6.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.41% to Rs 17.18 crore

Net profit of Softtech Engineers rose 6.12% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 17.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.1815.42 11 OPM %30.0323.35 -PBDT4.523.82 18 PBT1.972.02 -2 NP1.561.47 6

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:32 IST

