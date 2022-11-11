Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit rises 130.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.06% to Rs 46.38 crore

Net profit of Narmada Gelatines rose 130.89% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.06% to Rs 46.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.46.3835.126.402.594.072.013.591.602.841.23

