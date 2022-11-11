Dredging Corporation of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 28.61 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 58.12% to Rs 238.73 croreNet profit of Dredging Corporation of India reported to Rs 28.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.12% to Rs 238.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 150.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales238.73150.98 58 OPM %25.8918.25 -PBDT56.7725.03 127 PBT28.91-3.80 LP NP28.61-3.98 LP
