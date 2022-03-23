Som Distilleries to commence IMFL production at Odisha plant in Q1 FY23

Som Distilleries & Breweries said that the company will commence production of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from its Odisha plant from Q1 FY 2022-23.

The initial Installed capacity will be 50,000 cases per month. This will bring additional profitability for the company, Som Distilleries said.

Som Distilleries & Breweries operates a brewery, a distillery, support industries and a distribution network across the country.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 11.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Sales rose 14.41% YoY to Rs 89.40 crore in Q3 FY22.

The scrip fell 2.06% to currently trade at Rs 52.25 on the BSE.

