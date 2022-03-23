Alkem Laboratories Ltd extends upmove

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3652.6, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.86% in last one year as compared to a 18.51% gain in NIFTY and a 14.66% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3652.6, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 17243.15. The Sensex is at 57731.01, down 0.45%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has added around 15.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13513.15, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93215 shares today, compared to the daily average of 80141 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.1 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

